Lagos PDP hails Assembly over suspension of three council chairmen

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the State House of Assembly (LAHA) for its recent resolution to suspend three local government chairmen in the state for acts bordering on mismanagement and under performances at those councils.

The House led by Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, in a unanimous decision at a plenary recently, suspended Hon Ogidan Mukandasi Olaitan of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Suleiman Jelili of Alimosho Local Government and Tajudeen Ajide of Surulere Local Government, saying it could no longer continue to watch while the affected chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines.

The leading opposition party gave this endorsement in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Barrister Taofik Gani, saying the speaker of the 40-member parliament was leading in the right direction making such a move.

This was just as the party chieftain noted that findings revealed that 85 per cent of the council chairmen in the state have nothing to show for their being in office, alleging that their council areas were so underdeveloped due to apparent mismanagement and high-handedness.

“The Speaker of the House, Obasa, is leading in the right direction on this.

“As a matter of fact, 85 per cent of these Councils have nothing to show for their being in office. Their council areas are so underdeveloped and apparent mismanagement and high-handedness exist,” the party said.

PDP, therefore, urged Hon Obasa to deliberately set up what it called the “Service Delivery Committee” of the house with a mandate to specifically act as a monitor for local government administrations, parastatals, agencies, ministries, contractors and investment partners in the state.

“That way, the LAHA style of oversight function will be expanded, special and purposeful,” the party said.

Speaking further, PDP affirmed its readiness to participate in the coming local government polls holding in the state, come July, saying that the party was determined “to win in all areas of the contest, especially if LASIEC allows free, fair, credible polls.”

The party, while expressing its confidence to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contest, said it was impressed by the large turnout of aspirants on its platform, an indication that PDP had enough materials to choose its first eleven from.

“We are impressed by the large turnout of aspirants in our party, we have enough to choose our ‘first eleven’ from,” the party said.

