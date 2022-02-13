Lagos PDP elders united ahead 2023 ― Shodipe-Dosunmu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, has said that elders of the Lagos State chapter of the party are now reconciled and working in lockstep to ensure PDP wins the state and form the next government, come 2023.

Shodipe- Dosunmu said this at the weekend while delivering a lecture titled: “Leadership and the Enemies Within,” at a forum organised by PDP Lagos Youth Democratic League in Lagos, even as he noted that the current campaign of enmity against Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, by those he identified as perennial time-servers was all about envy and the complex of the diminished man.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Special Adviser (SA) to Chief George, said elders of Lagos PDP were now re-asserting the bond, the friendship and the amity of the good old days, which he said Governor Makinde worked seriously and graciously to bring about, adding: “They are now fully united, strengthened in will and wisdom to confront the ruling party.

“There is no more division. There are no more feuds. Peace is now in our midst. Governor Seyi Makinde worked seriously and graciously for the peace we are now enjoying,” he stated.

Shodipe- Dosunmu, while expressing gratitude to God for the feat recorded by the PDP in the state, also thanked other party chieftains, including Chief George, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, Chief Mrs Aduke Maina, Senator Kofo Bucknor Akerele, Chief Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, Dr Remi Akitoye, and many other leaders who, he said contributed to this new dawn of peace.

Speaking further, Prince Shodipe- Dosunmu warned those who were hell-bent on tarnishing the reputation of Chief George and Governor Makinde, who is the leader of the party in the South-West to desist from it.

“The failed conspirators against Chief Bode George and Governor Makinde are often men of straw, inconsequential low -life who hardly contribute anything meaningful to the and the growth of the party. They are often hangers’ on, casual paraders of the moment always hunting for the gains of the hour.

“Not for them the principled selflessness, the CX crusading zeal, the devotion to duty and honour that define the leadership of the Atona Odua,” he said.

