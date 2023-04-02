Bola Badmus – Lagos

Aftermath of the 2023 General Elections, elders of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) passed a unanimous vote of confidence on former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George as the undisputed leader of the fold in the state.

The elders, including former Lagos State deputy governor, Sen. Kofoworola Buknor- Akerele; Dr. Lai Ogunbambi, Dr. Charles Akitoye, Hon. Olabode Oladeinde, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Oshodi, Dr. Amos Fawole, Barr. Wale Onile- Ere, among others made this known in the communique issued at the end of the meeting held on Thursday 30th March, 2023, on the way forward for the party in the state.

Besides, the elders, in the 6-point communique, cautioned the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, to henceforth desist from further denigrating leaders and elders of the party, contrary to the provision of PDP Constitution.

This was just as they vowed to resist a situation whereby the National leadership interfere in the process of choosing managers and candidates for the party in Lagos anymore.

“That, the elders of PDP in Lagos hereby passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Chief Olabode George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, as the undisputed leader of the PDP in Lagos.

“That, never again should the National leadership interfere in the process of choosing party managers and candidates for the party in Lagos.

“That, we hereby state that henceforth, Mr. Olajide Adediran, the PDP’s former governorship candidate in Lagos should desist from further denigrating leaders and elders of the party, contrary to the provision of section of Section 58 (I) (H) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017,” the communique read.

The PDP elders, while cautioning the party’s governorship candidate in the just- concluded poll, Adediran, against what they termed: “denigrating” PDP stakeholders, said they recognised the fact that being a new member, he might “not be conversant with the cultures, traditions and provisions of the party’s constitution.”

They, however, warned him to conduct himself in conformity with the cultures and norms of the party, “failure which would leave the party with no other choice, than to invoke appropriate disciplinary measures against him.”

Furthermore, the party elders called on Jandor to immediately disband his Lagos4Lagos group as, according to them, PDP does not condone groupings within its fold, as contained in “Section 58 (I) (J) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017.”





“That, we recognise the fact that as a new member of the party, Mr. Adediran may not be conversant with the cultures, traditions and provisions of the party’s constitution, hence we admonish him to conduct himself in conformity with the cultures and norms of the party, failure which would leave the party with no other choice, than to invoke appropriate disciplinary measures against him.

“That, the PDP does not condone groupings within its fold, hence, the group such as the Lagos for Lagos should be disbanded forthwith in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (I) (J) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017,” the communique added.

It would be recalled that Jandor in the statement recently issued after the loss he suffered in the just- concluded guber poll where he came far distant third, accused Chief George of his failure, saying he was not surprised that the former deputy national chairman of PDP never supported his political ambition.

According to Adediran, in the statement issued by his Media and Communications office, Chief George had never supported any Lagos PDP governorship candidate since 1999, saying his wasn’t any different, even as he added that the support thrown by the former deputy national chairman of the party for Labour Party (LP), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour wasn’t for the opposition party to win, but to help the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remain in power.

“It is not surprising that Chief Bode George as his usual practice worked against the interest of the PDP again but his attempt to blame the infighting in the party as an excuse and a justification for his action is a failed attempt to hide behind a finger.

“It is public knowledge that Chief Bode George’s modus operand in every election cycle is to deliberately wreak havoc within Lagos PDP and pick up a fight with the governorship candidate of the party to enable his paymaster in the ruling party remain in office.

“This, he has done consistently since 2003 when Funsho Williams contested. He did the same with Musiliu Obanikoro in 2007 and repeated it with Jimi Agbaje in 2015 and 2019 when he ordered PDP members to work for the candidate of another Party, just to divide Lagos PDP and allow the ruling party remain in office. This has become a pattern and unbecoming of a supposed Elder Statesman.

“It is on record that no gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Lagos State from the inception of this nascent democracy in 1999 to date enjoyed his support. There is a widespread perception among party-faithfuls and well-meaning Lagosians that Chief George always works against the PDP in every election year to serve the interest of the ruling APC,” the statement said.