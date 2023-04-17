The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos has denied suspending the State Chairman, Hon. Phillip Aivoji and thereby passed a vote of confidence on him.

This is coming against a report in the media that the Lagos State Chairman of the PDP and the State Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tai Benedict have been suspended by the Ward Executives of the party in Ward E of Badagry Local Government Area over alleged gross violation of the party’s constitution.

In a letter signed by the Executives of Ward E (PDP) Keta-West of Badagry and obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the party said they were surprised, dumbfounded and shocked to read in the media the purported letter of suspension of our able state chairman (Hon. Phillip O. Aivoji) alleged to have been signed by them.

They noted that their signatures of the purported letter of suspension were forged and did not emanate from them.

“We the Executives of Ward E (PDP) Keta-West of Badagry, Lagos State were surprised, dumbfounded and shocked to read in the media a purported letter of suspension of our able state chairman (Hon. Phillip O. Aivoji) alleged to have been signed by us.

“We the undersigned who are the incumbent and authentic Ward E Excos, Keta West Badagry, whose name appeared on the said letter of suspension but signature were forged, hereby unequivocally deny and refute the signing of any letter of suspension, and we state categorically that the purported letter of suspension does not emanate from us and we deny and disprove it in totality.

“To show that we are at peace with our state chairman, we hereby unanimously pass a vote of confidence on him,” the letter reads.