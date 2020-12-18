Lagos PDP crisis gets messier as suspended exco members, stakeholders suspend chairman

The crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets messier on Friday following the announcement of the suspension of the party chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty, by some members of the executive who were themselves suspended a few days ago and those who were called party stakeholders.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, the State Executive Committee of the party suspended three of its executive members including the Secretary, Mr Muiz Shodipe; the Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani and Ex-Officio member, Mr Nurudeen Adewale.

However, some people who called themselves party stakeholders including the suspended executive members announced the suspension of Doherty on Friday after what they called an emergency meeting, saying that Doherty lacked transparency in the management and accountability of the party finances and administration.

The said stakeholders, who met at the PDP state office at Sogunle area of the state, said that all the money sourced and donated for palliatives for the public and party members were allegedly diverted into personal account of the state chairman without the knowledge of the state working committee.

Speaking on behalf of the said stakeholders, Mr Shodipe said that Doherty allegedly continually engaged in series of anti-party activities and also allegedly jettisoned all strategies aimed at winning the just-concluded Lagos East senatorial by-election.

“For the past one year since assumption of office as the state chairman, Doherty has failed to at least convene just one state assembly meeting that comprises all strata of the party at all levels.

“As part of the drive for financial transparency by the National Working Committee as enshrined in the constitution of our party, and contrary to Section 55(1)(2) and (3) of the constitution as explained, our party in Lagos State under the management of the chairman does not operate any single bank account.

“The party stakeholders thereby unanimously announced the immediate suspension of Mr Adedeji Doherty as party chairman and restrict him from participating in any activities of the party in Lagos,” he declared.