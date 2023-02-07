Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with its Deputy Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Ms. Olufunke Akindele, on the passage of her mother, Dr Adebanjo Akindele, who according to close family sources, died Tuesday evening in Lagos.

Spokesperson of the party in the state, Hon. Hakeem Amode, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign, made this known on Tuesday in a condolence message to the Akindele on the death of their matriarch.

The party said it received the news of the passing of the mother of its deputy governorship candidate with “heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty God,” describing the deceased as an epitome of motherhood, a respected medical doctor and an astute disciplinarian with a great positive influence on her children, relatives and the society at large.

According to the main opposition party, the late Akindele, while alive, “lived an exemplary life as the mother of the one most popular and successful actress and politician in our time and so in death we should celebrate her life.”

“We are sure her legacy and her works will continue to keep her alive in the mind of those that are her relations and those she had affect positively,” the party said.

“On behalf of the leadership of our party, the gubernatorial candidate of our Party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran – Jandor, the party Executives and the entire members of Peoples Democratic Party – PDP in the state, we express our deepest heartfelt condolence to our Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Barr Olufunke Akindele and the entire member of Akindele family,” it added.

It, therefore, prayed God to “grant the family the fortitude to bear her demise”.

