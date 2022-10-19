Lagos PDP chieftain, Onitiri, defects to Labour party

Lagos based socio-political activist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos State, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has dumped the PDP for the Labour Party to contest the forthcoming Lagos Central Senatorial election.

Onitiri while announcing the development, alleged that he bid the PDP farewell due to a lack of internal democracy and in order “to heed the call of our respected father, Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s call to support Mr Peter Obi’s presidential bid.”

Before dumping the PDP, Onitiri was a strong member of the party and had contested against Senator Remi Tinubu during the 2019 senatorial election.

The social critic said he was quitting the PDP with his numerous supporters, admirers and friends in Lagos Central Senatorial District to ensure a resounding victory for the Labour Party in the coming general elections in Lagos State.

“Here I am, imploring the entire Lagosians and residents to actively support and vote massively for the Labour Party so as to salvage our ‘wrecked’ country from total destruction and imminent calamity.

“Also l call on our youths to claim back our country from the 62 years of criminal misrule of the old politicians. We have no other country we can call our own. The coming election of 2023 is very crucial and strategic to the continued existence of our dear country,” he said.

Onitiri urged Nigerians not to sell their votes, but to vote their conscience and therefore vote wisely, reiterating that “Enough is enough. Vote out poverty, insecurity, diseases, corruption and bad governance. This is certainly not the type of democracy we fought for in 1993.”

Onitiri stressed that “Nigeria is too sick to be trusted with old, nepostic, tribalistic and expired politicians to govern. Nigerians needed a vibrant, agile, selfless, austitute and visionary leader to help us out of the myriad of problems facing the nation.”

