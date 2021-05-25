Lagos pays N269.6m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff

Lagos State government on Tuesday said it has paid N269, 697,458.75 to families of deceased staff of Local Governments and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as insurance packages, disclosing that a total of 160 families benefited from the fund.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed disclosed this while speaking at this year’s Ministerial Press Briefing, held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja to mark the 2nd year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

“In the year under review, the ministry ensured the release of claims to one hundred and sixty (160) beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LGAs/LCDAs, amounting to N269,697,458.75 by LASACO Assurance PLC,” the commissioner said.

Ahmed also disclosed that a total of 154 Marital Documents were released to LGAs/LCDAs, with 21 Special License Approvals, two Church License Approvals and two Renewal of Approvals.

Besides, the ministry, through the Local Government Administration Department, was able to initiate and coordinate the flag-off of the 377 state-wide project by the administration of Sanwo-Olu, stating that the project covered 257 roads, 86 buildings, 23 electrification, nine boreholes and two jetties to link communities across the state, “thereby making communities accessible and as a result, engendered socio-economic activities at the grassroots.”

“As part of its responsibilities in ensuring adherence to guidelines on administrative procedures, the ministry embarked on a strategic tour of LGAs/LCDAs. As at today, the ministry has visited all the 57 LGAs/LCDAs,” the commissioner said.

Ahmed further said through the Local Government Administration Department, the ministry witnessed the inauguration of a 21-man Market Advisory Council by Sanwo-Olu, saying that the inauguration was borne out of the governor’s desire to make Lagos State a 21st Century Economy and to strategically position the markets in a way that it profits the state and sets it ready for the economic growth it would witness in the years ahead.

The commissioner said the ministry would, in the days ahead, be expanding her rural development efforts to other communities with the construction of Oba Oyediran Road in Badagry; Ramon Owoyemi Street in Egbeda; construction of Community Hall in Ikorodu, construction of dilapidated Community Hall in Toga- Badagry; construction, equipping and furnishing of Information Viewing and Community Centre in Otunla Community, Ibeju-Lekki.

Speaking further, the commissioner said that the ministry would be sensitising LGAs/LCDAs on the forthcoming local government elections; training elected political office holders of LGs/LCDAs; commencing periodic tour of LGAs/LCDAs and presenting insurance claims to beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LGAs/LCDAs.

Besides, he disclosed that the ministry would be investigating petitions received from the public concerning activities of LGAs/LCDAs, commencing a technical tour of LGAs/LCDAs, conducting seminars for market stakeholders and upgrading markets across the state by providing toilet facilities and borehole and; organising “Oloja Day” Carnival.

“Also, in the next 365 days, the ministry will be training 1,140 vegetable farmers across the state on modern techniques in vegetable production. Twenty vegetable farmers will be selected from each of the 57 LGs/LCDAs.

“In the third quarter of year 2021, the state government through the ministry will be providing agricultural support to farmers across the 57 LGs/LCDAs in form of inputs across value-chain to augment agricultural produce for farmers.

“This is to assist farmers stabilise and attain sustainability to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ahmed said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Lagos pays N269.6m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff ; Lagos pays N269.6m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff ; Lagos pays N269.6m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff ; Lagos pays N269.6m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff.