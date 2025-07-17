Lagos: Pastor arraigned for trespassing, causing breach of peace

A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Godwin Ikuru, founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has been arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly trespassing on private property and conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Popularly known as Prophet Godwin, the pastor was brought before Chief Magistrate E. Kubeinje by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) through its counsel, Morufu Animashaun, following an investigation conducted by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team, Abuja.

According to the prosecution, the offences occurred on or about January 21, 2025, at No. 106, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that Pastor Ikuru unlawfully entered a parcel of land lawfully owned and possessed by one Abibat Bankole-Apena, and interfered with its use without legal justification.

Animashaun stated that the actions of the defendant contravened Sections 52 and 340 of the Criminal Code Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Pastor Godwin Ikuru, on or about the 21st day of January, 2025, unlawfully interfered with the use of a private property belonging to one Abibat Bankole-Apena and thereby committed an offence.”

Ikuru pleaded not guilty to the charges. While the prosecutor requested his remand, the court granted bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum, following an oral bail application by the defence counsel.

The case was adjourned to August 6, 2025, for mention.