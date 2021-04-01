Lagos partners GIZ Nigeria, US Consulate, German embassy for special learning programmes

Lagos State Government has tidied up partnership plans with GIZ Nigeria, United State Consulate and German Embassy and other organisations to train teachers and teach students on how to perform better in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) through a programme tagged “Stream Up.”

The senior special adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Education, Engr. Adetola Salau while speaking during a special intervention programme held on Monday at Government Senior College Agege, Lagos, revealed the partnership arrangement and the collaboration between the Ministry of Education and its partners.

She added that the “state government decided to launch the Stream Up project in December 2020, to help the public school students in the state to develop rapidly in relevant courses such as Mathematics, science, engineering, technology and arts.

She added that the aim of the project is “to promote school support through continuous training of teachers technically and technologically to meet up with the present day mode of teaching that will help students to be competitive globally, by learning through applications and acquiring entrepreneurial skills.”

The tutor-general/permanent secretary, Lagos Education District1, Mrs Margaret Solarin, while delivering her speech at the event said that “the main aim of the special intervention programme is to integrate technology into education to help the students to perform better technologically and be able to compete globally with other students from other parts of the world as well as improve their performance in the forthcoming WASSCE.”

She added that “Lagos State is presently number six in the ranking of WASSCE in Nigeria but our aspiration is to get to number one in the nearest future”.

Other facilitators who spoke at the event taught the teachers on how to improve on their teaching skills that could help the students to pass their WASSCE without stress and in flying colours.

GIZ Nigeria is expected to partner with Lagos State Ministry of Education on extracurricular activities such as entrepreneurial training while the US Consulate and German Embassy will partner with the ministry through their support by providing technological learning equipment that will enhance and improve the teaching and learning abilities in state’s public schools.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.