Lagos Parish duo win $1,500 in CCC Bible quiz competition

The duo of Babalola Jeremiah and Hassan Oluwaseun Abraham of the Celestial Church of Christ, National Headquarters, Makoko, Lagos, have won the grand prize of $1500 in a bible quiz.

The competition which was organised by True Word in Season, according to its organiser, Ademola Bolaji, was held to commemorate the 40th transition anniversary of the founder of the church, Rev. Prophet. Pastor S.B.J Oshoffa.

The participants from Mokola Parish came second winning the sum of N500,000 while Sharon Parish clinched the third position with the cash prize of N250, 000.

The sum of N100,000 were also awarded to each of the 30 participating parishes.

The competition which was held at the CCC National Headquarters, Makoko, Lagos, had in attendance 60 participants from 30 parishes across the Southwest region, Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Bolaji, the Convener of True Word in Season, said the quiz was aimed at sensitising and inculcating the doctrines of the CCC in the younger generations, particularly Sunday school students.

According to him, it was also meant to preserve the legacy of the founder of the church.

He stated, “The quiz is all about questions from the Old and New Testament, memorial questions about the church and the founder.

“This competition began during the days of Pa Oshoffa. It was a way of Papa to pass down the legacy to the children. He made sure it was handed down even to the Sunday school children equipping them with the knowledge of the bible and the doctrine of the church.

“There is no need for confusion and you cannot be dissuaded anymore. This was why he organised the competition in his days but as time goes on, I had to re-enact it because I was a participant in the first edition of the quiz competition in 1981 as a seven-year-old.

“If God has given this man His words after the bible. The bible was completed before God brought Celestial Church and God gave doctrines that are peculiar to the church, the church should appreciate that there must be differentiation in doctrines. Pa Oshoffa gave us the truth. We saw in his days how he stood on the pulpit and swore if he had added anything to the bible.”

The Shepherd-in-charge of the CCC National Headquarters, Makoko, Lagos, Ven. Superior Evangelist Afis Kiki urged the youths to shun any satanised infusion into Christianity and allow Jesus Christ to prevail in their lives.

He added, “This is best of its kind we can think of as far as the futuristic mission is concerned. The church came in in 1951 and this is the first time we have an internationally organised quiz competition. We thank God for the ambition and the zeal the youths are exhibiting. This is the best thing that has happened to the CCC.”

