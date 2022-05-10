Lagos PAN holds symposium on COVID-19 effect on poultry industry

EXPERTS in the poultry industry will tomorrow converge on Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos State to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the poultry industry.

The experts will be sharing their thoughts on various topics as it relates to COVID-19 nad poultry business during a two-day symposium with the theme:”Post COVID-19 Effects On Poultry Industry:Way out.

Expected to speak during the symposium are:State Project Coordinator, Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project, Mrs Ranti Sagoe-Oviebo; Commercial Manager, Afex Commodities Exchange Limited; General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Adamore Nigeria Limited, Dr James Baba Wageti; representative from Shonhai Farms, Cotonou, Benin Republic among others.

