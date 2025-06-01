Lagos orders removal of articulated vehicles obstructing Lekki-Epe traffic

The Lagos State Government has announced that enforcement of the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe Corridor will officially commence on 16 June 2025, following an earlier postponement.

In addition, the state government has directed the immediate removal of all articulated vehicles currently obstructing traffic along the corridor.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held recently. The meeting was convened to address pressing concerns regarding traffic management and congestion caused by increasing industrial activities within the Lekki Free Zone and its surrounding areas.

Dr Hamzat explained that the E-Call Up system is designed to regulate the movement of articulated vehicles and tankers accessing the corridor, thereby promoting orderly traffic flow and preventing the kind of gridlock previously experienced in the Apapa area.

He urged all stakeholders to remain fully committed to the initiative, describing it as critical to enhancing logistics efficiency and improving road transportation infrastructure in the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the project.

He noted that while earlier engagements with stakeholders had resulted in consensus on implementation, challenges encountered during recent enforcement efforts necessitated a temporary pause and further consultations.

Mr Osiyemi reiterated the directive for the immediate removal of all articulated vehicles currently causing obstructions on the Lekki-Epe Corridor. He emphasised that enforcement of the E-Call Up system is not intended as a revenue-generating initiative, but as a vital strategy to improve traffic flow, safety, and road infrastructure management across the state.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Major Energies Marketer Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Lekki Worldwide Investment Company (LWIC), Lekki Free Zone (LFZ), Lekki Deep Seaport, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Retail), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

TRIBUNEONLINE