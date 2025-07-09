Lagos open for business, investors — Sanwo-Olu

… unveils Lagos Investment Deal Book

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, emphasised that the state is open for business and ready to partner with investors, multinationals, development agencies, foundations, and innovation hubs.

He assured that from green energy to industrial estates, tourism corridors to housing and logistics parks, the opportunities in Lagos were real, scalable, and ready.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance, while unveiling the Lagos Investment Deal Book, an authoritative guide to the myriad opportunities across key growth sectors in Lagos, at the Lagos Investment Summit, 2.0, themed: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said the state government welcomes financiers, developers, climate funds, digital innovators and manufacturers, calling on them to join the government in building a Lagos that is intelligent, inclusive, intentional and globally revered.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos Investment Deal Book is a testament to the state’s maturity as an investment destination, noting that each project profiled had been vetted for commercial viability, policy alignment, and implementation readiness.

“From green energy to industrial estates, tourism corridors to housing and logistics parks, the opportunities in Lagos are real, scalable, and ready.

“We are ready to partner with you, whether you are an angel investor, multinational, development agency, foundation, or innovation hub. Lagos welcomes financiers, developers, climate funds, digital innovators, and manufacturers. Join us to build a Lagos that is intelligent, inclusive, intentional, and globally revered,” he said.

The governor emphasized that the assurance that Lagos is open for business is not just rhetoric, but a reality, adding that “from the Lekki Free Trade Zone to Epe’s Agro-industrial hubs, from the Alaro Smart City to the Lagos Island Urban Renewal Initiative, our doors are open and our hands are extended.”

He stated that the state’s economic architecture is guided by five critical pillars, including Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion, Economic Diversification, Human Capital Development, Technology and Innovation and Governance Reform, emphasizing that the pillars were not abstract ideals but the foundation of the economic agenda and the backbone of the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2052.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reeling out the various initiatives and reforms embarked on by his administration since inception across various sectors of the economy and divisions in the state, stated that all these were unified under the relentless commitment of his administration to make Lagos the most investor-friendly destination in Africa.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada-Ambrose, in her welcome address, disclosed that the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 is a launchpad for bold ambitions and actionable outcomes, with the government deliberately creating a space where deals can be made, risks can be shared, and value can be multiplied.

The commissioner said the programme was a clarion call to visionaries and investors around the world to take their place in Lagos’ unfolding story of growth, resilience, and global competitiveness.

On the theme of the Summit, “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” she noted that it reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to reimagine what was possible when government, business, and development partners worked as one.

Bada-Ambrose stressed that Lagos, being the heartbeat of Africa’s commerce, was poised to be the continent’s foremost destination for industrial transformation and economic innovation, noting that with a population exceeding 25 million, a dynamic entrepreneurial class, and strategic geographic access to global markets, Lagos is not only a city of promise but a platform for progress.

She, therefore, reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment to walk every step of the investment journey with every investor.

“Through the Lagos State Investment Promotion Agency (LIPA), we are institutionalising investor aftercare, ensuring regulatory alignment, and offering one-stop support to navigate the Lagos business terrain,” the commissioner said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

