Lagos: One dead, three injured as 40-ft containerised truck falls on commercial bus

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday announced a road traffic incident that occurred along Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route to Iyana Ipaja, when a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck (MUS 729 XY), fell on a commercial minibus popularly referred to as ‘Korope’, killing the driver of the minibus instantly while three passengers — two females and one male were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for clinical attention.

In a statement released on Sunday, LASTMA said that the truck fell on the commercial bus and obstructed over 50 percent of the arterial carriageway, precipitating a substantial traffic backlog that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo.

According to the LASTMA statement, “The truck driver, in a failed attempt to abscond from the accident scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA officers and promptly transferred to security personnel from both the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who had been duly notified by LASTMA officials.

“Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), and officers of the Nigeria Police Force collaborated efficiently with prompt coordination by LASTMA rescue team to secure the accident scene, recover the remains of the dead minibus driver, and ensure traffic and civil normalcy were fully restored.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Honourable Sola Giwa, while reacting to the fatal incident, expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He used the occasion to issue a stern reminder to all operators of articulated vehicles to exercise the utmost vigilance and mechanical diligence.

In his words, “Truck operators must adhere strictly to safety protocols. It is non-negotiable that every articulated vehicle undergo thorough mechanical inspection, especially the braking systems, before venturing onto our roads. Preventable tragedies like this underscore the need for unwavering compliance.”

Hon. Giwa also assured the public that the State Government remains resolute in its commitment to traffic safety enforcement, robust emergency responsiveness, and the relentless pursuit of roadworthiness compliance to avert further loss of lives.

