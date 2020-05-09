Lagos oldest judge, Isiaka Isola Oluwa, dies at 102

A retired judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa has died at the age of 102 years old.

Justice Oluwa was known for sentencing Lagos socialite, Alhaji Jimoh Isola, a.k.a Ejigbadero, to death for the murder of a farmer, Raji Oba, over land disputes, in 1975.

Tribune Online gathered that Justice Oluwa died in his home at Ilupeju, Lagos in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The Muslim Judge was born on June 23, 1918, to Lagosian parents in Ogwude, Cross River State. He attended Forcados Government School, Bonny; St Bartholomew’s School, Degema; Government School, Sapele; and King’s College, Lagos.

The Legal Luminary also attended the School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, the University of London where he studied Law, and Lincoln’s Inn, London, where he was called to the Bar in 1957.

The late jurist worked as a lecturer, Farm Management, University of Ibadan(1949-50), Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, and Extension Manager, Zaria Province.

He started his law practice after he returned back to Nigeria from London and formed Oluwa, Kotoye and Co. He was appointed High Court judge on June 1, 1974. He retired on June 17, 1983.

Justice Oluwa at various times was Member, Board of Governors, Glover Memorial Hall (1965-1974), member, Lagos Town Council, Member, Reorganisation of Local Government, Lagos State, and Pro-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo. Also, for many years, he was the chairman of the Association of Lagos indigenous retired judges.

