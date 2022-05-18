Lagos okada ban: Oniru warns estate residents over possible invasion

The Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office has issued a security alert to residents of the estate, warning of a possible invasion by motorcycle riders in reaction to the ban on ‘okada’ operations in Lagos.

The letter dated, May 18, 2022, signed by the management of the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office stated that: “Intelligence report reaching us is that following the raid on okada riders, and seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1, the riders believed the action was instigated by Lekki residents who are determined to take away their source of livelihood.

“To this end, there are plans to invade inner streets to cause havoc anytime from now in Lekki.

“In its proactive measures, His Royal Majesty – the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) has advised that all access points within the Estate be secured and all security guards should be on red alert.

“This is an emergency measure, not panic.

“This intelligence is from our security services provider. May we advise all residents to be extremely cautious and please collaborate with security guards at the gates.





“We had the same experience during the end SARS protest and activated the same precautionary measures being advised by our security providers.

“Vigilance Please!”