Lagos-Ogun train services resume after five months of suspension

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit train will resume from Monday, September 14, 2020, after five months of suspension.

This was contained in a press statement on Thursday by the Lagos District Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Khadijah Aroyewun–Adekomaiya.

The statement quoted the District Manager of NRC in Lagos, Mr Jerry Oche, as declaring that COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to.

The statement also showed that the NRC has increased fares by 100 per cent.

Oche said, “NRC is set to resume its Mass Transit Train Services on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

“The resumption is coming after a compulsory shutdown of train operations on March 23, 2020, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Following the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the reopening of rail transportation within established parameters, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has made important changes to the delivery of services on its Mass Transit Trains.

“Our MTTS would now cost N460 flat per trip and the trains would no longer stop at some stations.”

Before COVID-19, fares between Iddo in Lagos and Ijoko/Kajola in Ogun was N230 per trip.

Odiri also said trains originating from Ijoko will only stop at Ebute Metta Junction and Iddo stations. He added that the return trains originating from Iddo would terminate at Ijoko only.

Oche said, “It is to be noted that the MTT train would leave Ijoko by 6.30 am and Iddo by 17.30 pm.

“In strict adherence to NCDC’s guidelines for public engagement, no passengers would be allowed to board the train without a face mask and hand sanitiser.

“This is an addition to the measures the NRC management have taken to ensure proper social distancing while boarding and onboard the MTTS.

“In addition to strict social distancing measures on board the Mass Transit Trains, seats marked ‘X’ are not to be sit on.”

According to him, standing or hanging on the train will not be allowed, saying, “This will not be tolerated. It is to be noted that defaulters of these laid down rules would be prosecuted.”

Before the new rule, trains originating from Iddo usually stopped in various railway stations, including Ebute Metta, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Sogunle, Agege, Iju, Agbado, Itoki, Opo Suuru, Ijoko before terminating at Kajola.”

