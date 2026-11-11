Lagos, Ogun, Oyo residents lament as retail price of cooking gas hits N1,800

Many residents in Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states have expressed the discomfort that followed the increase in the price of Liquiefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popular known as cooking gas from N1,200 to N1,800 across retail outlets.

The increase, it was gathered, was a reflection of the depot price of the product which jumped by 31.8 percent from N1,100 to N1,450 per kg.

Some residents in Ogun communities of Magboro, Mowe and Ibafo alleged that some retail outlets were sold to them as high as N1, 900 per kg.

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune confirmed that retailers in both Lagos and Ogun locations are selling cooking gas at N1,800 per kg, indicating that the higher depot prices are being reflected in the retail market.

Lamenting hike in the price, Mrs Ajoke Badmus, who runs a local restaurant at Magboro, Ogun State, said the price of cooking gas has jumped by 50 percent to N1,800 from N1, 200 a month ago.

The increase, she said, has distorted her plans, adding that it would surely reflect on the price of her food.

Another resident in Ogba, Lagos, Bade Olusanya, said the increase in the price of cooking gas at this particular time was not good for Nigerians who are still battling with the payment of school fee of children and house rent.

He urged the Federal Government and marketers to do everything possible to resolve the issues surrounding the latest hike in the price of cooking gas.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Bassey Essien, said: “The country is not serious about the availability of gas, it’s just talk.”

According to him, the fragmented supply won’t end until LPG availability is taken seriously.

“Until availability is taken seriously and implemented, this fragmented supply and sporadic responses to marketers and consumers’ plight will be the order of the day,” he said.

Also, consumers have expressed concern over the fluctuating price of cooking gas across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The direct market price now stands at N1,450 per kg, while retailers at the neighbourhood markets sell between N1,500 and N1,650 per Kg.

The price index which varies from one local government area of the state to the other, is attributable to the landing cost of the product.

The development, as reliably informed, has forced consumers to result to the use of charcoal.

The affected consumers, however, appealed to the Federal Government to reverse the trend, noting its effect on the general populace.

‘’The soaring price of the cooking gas has become unbearable,’’ they said.