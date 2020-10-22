Lagos, Ogun borders unmanned as angry mob attack, kill Customs officers

Findings have revealed that the numerous Customs checkpoints along the Idiroko and Owode border routes were on Tuesday and Wednesday attacked by an angry mob who were protesting against the #EndSars protest currently rocking the country, thereby leading to killings of some Customs officers on border checkpoints patrol.

Disclosing this to Tribune Online, a trader who patronises the Idiroko border trade, Alhaja Abeni Olajuwon explained that the EndSARS protesters attacked many Customs patrol and checkpoints along the border routes, which led to the deaths of some Customs officers.

According to Alhaja Olajuwon, “Since on Wednesday, the borders have been free of Customs checkpoints. Smugglers are having a field day bringing in contraband and banned products because the Customs checkpoints which litter this routes, were attacked by angry mobs who were sponsored by smugglers operating along the routes.

“Some smugglers used the opportunity of the EndSARS protest to sponsor some youths in some border communities to attack Customs checkpoints at the borders, and this led to the killing of some Customs officers.

“This has led to the borders being porous. Currently, the smugglers are having a field day bringing in imported rice and other items.”

Recall that the Customs Spokesman for Ogun 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), DSC Hammed Bukoye Oloyede on Wednesday raised the alarm that hoodlums at Oke-Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday night unleashed an attack on officers of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), even as one officer, an Assistant Inspector of Customs, Solomon Alagye was killed in one of the attacks.

According to the Spokesman of the command, DSC Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, hoodlums in their large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons attacked a Customs patrol base at Oke Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, leading to the death of an Assistant Inspector of Customs, Solomon Alagye on the spot.

“Another officer sustained gunshot injuries and is responding to treatment at the 192 Brigade Military Hospital Owode.

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Michael Agbara in response to the distress information about the attack, had called for immediate reinforcements from Customs patrol teams and other security agencies including the Military and the Police.

“Unfortunately, the intervention teams could not reach the scene on time due to the roadblocks mounted by the EndSARs protesters.

“In addition to the fatal shooting of our officers, the hoodlums also damaged two Customs patrol vehicles and set another one ablaze.

“The hoodlums further escalated their mayhem and eventually looted all valuables items including Customs uniform in the patrol base.

“These unprovoked attacks are coming on the heels of the directives of the Customs Area Controller to Officers on the need to exercise caution and restrain themselves in all operations to avoid the chaos that may ensue due to the ongoing EndSARS protest. While officers heeded this proactive call, unfortunately, they were brutally attacked by some enemies of the state.

“The Customs Area Controller while expressing his utmost dismay on this unfortunate development commiserates with the family and colleagues of the deceased Officer who died gallantly in active service.

He further prayed for the recuperation of the injured officer.

“He also promised to ensure that the attackers and murderers of the Customs personnel will be fished out and brought to justice.

“To this end, the CAC also uses this opportunity to call on parents, guardians, community leaders and opinion-moulders to caution their wards to desist from attacking Customs personnel,” Oloyede stated.