Lagos: OBIdient Movement to hold rally for Peter Obi’s birthday

Lagos chapter of the OBIdient Movement has announced that its members will stage a mega charity rally in major areas of the State to mark Peter Obi’s birthday – the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The group, in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, said the charity rally will hold simultaneously in three major areas – Ikeja, Festac, and Lekki – on July 19.

According to a statement by one of the organisers of the OBIdient Movement in the state, Prince Saviour, the rally would be held to mark Peter Obi’s birthday, which comes up on July 19.

The event will feature free medical care, charity drives, and visits to orphanages, showcasing the values of true leadership that the OBIdients stand for.

“We’re hitting the streets for the Lagos Mega Charity March, a powerful act of love, service, and unity in celebration of Mr Peter Gregory Obi, a true icon of greatness.

“Come one, come all — let’s march with purpose. Free medical care, charity, and orphanage visits are what true leadership looks like, and this is what we, the OBIdients, stand for! Don’t stay home. Be there. Be Obidient. Be the change,” the organisers said.

The rally is part of a nationwide event planned by the OBIdient Movement, with similar activities taking place across the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The event’s theme, “From Compassion to Purpose: Obidients in Action for a New Possible Nigeria,” reflects the movement’s commitment to good governance, justice, and accountability in Nigeria.