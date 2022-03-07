Lagos NURTW members protest against ‘meddlesomeness’, petition Sanwo-Olu

LEADERS and some members of all branches of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State on Sunday protested against what they called the interference of the union’s national body in the affairs of the state council of the union.

The union members, who took their protest to the state govenor, Babajide Sanwo-Oluwere, at the Lagos House, Marina, also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while receiving the protesters, promised to attend to their grievances and commended them for conducting themselves in a civil manner.

The governor said: “I have received your message and it will be given due consideration. As you come here peacefully, I urge you to go back to your various destinations peacefully. It is paramount for us as government to address issues with the urgency that they deserve.”

In a letter submitted to the governor, the union members, led by the state treasurer, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, alias Sego, described the recent query issued to Akinsanya as unfair.

They urged the national president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, to allow the Akinsanya-led Lagos State executive to run the council’s affair without “meddlesomeness.”

According to them, the interference in the management of the state tricycle operations is not within the powers of the president (Baruwa) “as it is strictly within the internal competence of the state executive council.”

They said: “The power to create, recreate, cancel, merge branches, units, zones is exclusively granted under Article 17(2) iv to the executive council of each state and Lagos State is not an exception. The current zonal arrangement of the tricycle and motorcycle operations of the union is indeed commendable and should not be jettisoned.

“The only known method of removing an elected state executive member is by impeachment and we, therefore, frown at the query issued to our chairman (Akinsanya) in the performance of his duties by the national president, Alhaji Baruwa, who did not appoint him. As an elected chairman, the tenure of Alhaji Akinsanya for four years in the first instance is sacrosanct.

“We hereby pass a vote of confidence in Alhaji Akinsanya and seriously warn that this state shall not allow anyone, for political considerations, to tamper with its peace as is presently the situation in the midst of the NURTW state councils in the South West.”

