‘Lagos not no man’s land,’ reactions as Ohanaeze laments ‘Igbos’ exclusion from LG polls’

A statement by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Dr Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, accusing the state of politically marginalising Igbos despite their major investments, has sparked strong reactions online.

Tribune Online reports that Dr Aguene, who spoke from his residence in Ikoyi while assessing the conduct of the local government elections on Saturday, criticised what he called the systematic denial of voting and contesting rights to Igbos in Lagos.

He argued that Igbos, who invest heavily in the state, are constantly shut out of local government leadership positions.

According to him, this exclusion goes against democratic principles of fairness, justice, and inclusion.

His comments have continued to generate reactions on social media.

Reacting to the development, many Nigerians slammed Ohanaeze over the statement. Adewole Azeez, wrote on Facebook, “Just so you know Lagos is not a ‘No man’s land’.”

Another Facebook user, Olumide Omobuwa, argued that political positions should be reserved for indigenes, writing, “Take your investment to your region in order to hold a position. No outsider dare try it in your region no matter his investment towards the development of the area. Don’t try what you can’t take.”

Abdul Azeez Oriyomi also questioned the demand for inclusion, saying, “Just funny how Igbos are claiming position in Lagos!!! Can a Yoruba man or Hausa man claim any position in your state? Don’t be bias and answer with facts!!!”

Sunday James added, “Carry your investment go south east. Lagos is Yoruba land,” while Leleituagha Emmanuel asked, “How many non indigene can contest for elections in the south east?”

Joseph Adepoju wrote, “If you’re denied in Lagos, it means Lagos is a man’s land. I advise you to go back to Anambra to vote.”

In a contrary opinion, @austinsniper1 on X defended Aguene’s stance, tweeting, “Some foolish beings here will be saying that Igbos should go and invest in the east, don’t worry they have started doing that. You Yorubas dragging, hunger go soon finish you people because you people know that you can’t survive without Igbos.”

Another user, @tonyaleabel wrote, “Igbos should return home and invest at home. They have been developing other lands for years. It’s time to come home.”

“Abeg Ndiigbo, leave the positions for them. Concentrate on how to develop Alaigbo to become like Dubai or even Ghana

“Ghanians were treated badly and were deported back to their country. Go to Ghana today.

“If Lagos state government is treating you so good, you will not remember to develop your region because you are comfortable and feeling at home in Lagos.

”Our own is our own. My own is my own. Their own is their own. They are helping you to think home, “ @TrulyDearest opined.

