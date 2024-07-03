A robbery suspect, Amos Daniel, who is a 36-year-old man, stole his employer’s vehicle on the first day he was employed as a driver and dedicated the stolen car in church.

Arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, the suspect confessed to taking the car to his church to give testimony of God’s miraculous provision.

Briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja yesterday, the spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said, “We have someone who was employed as a driver.

Unfortunately, the employer did not conduct due diligence. The same day he started as a driver, he absconded with the car and could not be traced.

Interestingly, he dedicated the car in church the following Sunday, testifying of what God had done for him.”

ALSO READ: Reps to investigate 10-year promotion stagnation in civil service

Speaking with journalists, the arrested driver, Daniel, said, “I stole my madam’s Lexus car and took it to the church to testify that God has blessed me.

My intention was to use it for Uber and use the proceeds to pay my debt. I stole the car on June 23, 2024, the very first day I was employed, and I took it to church on June 30, 2024.”