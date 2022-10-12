Lagos, NCF set to promote awareness on nature conservation

The Lagos State Goverment and its partner, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), have mapped out plans for the 15th edition of the 2022 Walk for Nature

The global programme, which holds annually every third Saturday of October each year, is aimed at promoting awareness about the environment, healthy living, nature and biodiversity conservation.

Justifying the essence of the annual Walk for Nature, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said it was meant to create awareness about the importance of the environment, nature and biodiversity conservation.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, he said the state government, for the past 25 years had been consistently collaborating with NCF to sensitise Lagosians on the importance of environmental protection and conservation through the yearly programme.

According to the commissioner, the Walk for Nature is geared towards promoting healthy lifestyles, improving physical fitness and increasing the environmental health of the residents through a reduction of vehicular emissions.

The theme of this year’s Walk for Nature is”Only One Earth.”

This year’s event, he said would hold on Saturday,15th October 2022, simultaneously in three locations across Lagos, to further create awareness.

The locations include Ikoyi-Obalende, Surulere and Ikeja Local Government Areas.

According to Bello, the programme is essentially focused on the Theme Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, hence the essence to conserve the environment and promote healthy living.

“Every disease comes from the environment. You must take care of your waste and separate them and conserve the environment and make sure everything is protected’ he said.

“It is one Earth that we live. We must conserve it and make sure our wetlands are protected,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government has demonstrated interest in conservation matters through partnership and collaboration with the private sector and Non-governmental organisations in compliance with SDG 17.

According to him, the focus is on Sustainable Development Goal 17, which is all about the environment, biodiversity and conservation.

Director General, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Dr. Joseph Onoja, pointed out that for 15 years, annual Walk for Nature has been jointly organised by NCF and the Lagos State Goverment.

“We must lend our voices to create awareness about the conservation of the environment and help shape people’s mindsets about the way they treat the environment.

Onaja, who was represented by the NCF’s Director, Business Development and Communication, Uche Achvunine, said since the commencement of the programe over 15 years ago, their has been some positive changes about the way people treat the environment.

According to him, this year’s event is unique in the sence that NCF as an organization just clocked 40 years, saying the essence of the theme “One Planet Earth” was to sensitise people on how to live in harmony with nature.