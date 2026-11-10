Lagos: NAOS gives firm 48 hours to compensate families of deceased students

National Association of Oduduwa Students (NAOS) has threatened to mobilise protests against GUO Motors if the transport company fails to provide adequate compensation to families of six students reportedly killed in a road accident in Epe, Lagos.

The association, which gave the company a 48-hour ultimatum, also demanded immediate medical attention for injured survivors, an independent investigation into the accident and improved safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

NAOS, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Olalere Benedict Adetunji, said the reported offer of N10 million by GUO Motors management to the families of the deceased was inadequate, considering the number of lives lost and the consequences of the tragedy.

It described the deaths as a devastating loss to the affected families and communities, insisting that the company must take responsibility for the welfare of both the bereaved families and injured passengers.

“Six young lives cannot be reduced to statistics. Behind every life lost are parents, siblings, friends, institutions, and communities whose lives have been permanently affected by this tragedy,” the association said.

The group identified the deceased as Isiaka Saidu, Muhammad Muhammad Maigana, Anas Abubakar, Abubakar Aliyu Garba, Ziyahu Usman, and Abubakar Umar.

It also disclosed that 12 passengers sustained severe injuries, while five others were injured in the accident, adding that some survivors were still receiving medical treatment and could face long-term health complications.

Questioning the reported N10 million compensation offer, NAOS said: “If the reported offer is accurate, we consider it inadequate given the loss of six lives, the medical needs of injured passengers, and the long-term consequences for affected families.”

It added that compensation should not be treated as a mere financial settlement but must reflect the losses suffered by the affected families and survivors.

“Human lives must never be treated as mere financial liabilities. Compensation must be determined through a transparent, fair and comprehensive assessment of the losses suffered by each affected family and survivor,” the statement said.

NAOS urged GUO Motors to engage directly with the affected families and provide adequate compensation covering their losses, medical bills, rehabilitation, and other long-term needs.

The association also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and establish the responsibilities of all parties involved.

It specifically urged the regulatory agencies to examine the company’s driver-management practices, vehicle roadworthiness, operational standards, and compliance with existing road safety regulations.

The association further demanded stricter driver supervision, regular vehicle inspections, effective journey monitoring, and appropriate disciplinary measures for established safety violations.

While acknowledging the contribution of commercial transport companies to national development, NAOS maintained that business interests must not be placed above passengers’ safety.

It also called on students’ unions, youth organisations and civil society groups to support a coordinated campaign for justice, disclosing that it would explore petitions to government agencies, peaceful demonstrations, public accountability campaigns, and lawful picketing.

NAOS, which noted that the deceased were Nigerians from the northern part of the country, said their regional background should not diminish the responsibility to protect their interests and ensure justice for their families.

“We cannot continue to lose students and young Nigerians to preventable road tragedies while affected families are left to carry the burden alone,” it said.

The association added, “The families deserve answers. The survivors deserve adequate care. The deceased deserve justice, and Nigerians deserve safer roads.”