Lagos MULAN inaugurates new officers

THE Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Lagos State chapter, has inaugurated new officers to steer its ship for the next two years.

The immediate past chairman, Mr Iskil Lawal, at the inauguration ceremony held last week in Ikeja, expressed appreciation to the members for their support for his executive committee which served for two terms.

Lawal advised the new officers to contribute constructively to issues of national discourse as part of the efforts of the association to engender a better society.

He emphasised the need for the association to show concern for its members and other Muslims in distress, urging his successor and his team to innovate ideas and projects that would take the association to new heights.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Mr Misbaudeen Kaka, promised that his administration would consolidate on the legacy of the association’s founding fathers.

He said continued legal education for its members would be a major focus of his executive.

Kaka said: “We shall try our best with your support to preserve the legacy they have bequeathed to us and try to improve on it, in shaa Allah.

“We need the support of everyone, especially that of our elders, to take MULAN-Lagos to greater heights.

“We shall continue to look into the welfare of our members and work closely with the NBA to ensure that MULAN-Lagos is a force to reckon with for the overall benefit of our members.

“Legal education for our members will continue to be our focus. Subject to availability of space, it is not out of place if we have MULAN library.

“Data is very critical to our planning. We will continue to work on our database and implore everyone to kindly ensure that your details are uploaded through the link that has been designed for this purpose.

“We have to do the work together if we must succeed and that is why we will continue to welcome ideas from you to take the association to a greater height.”

The other officers are Mr AbdulRazaq Olatunji (first vice chairman), Mr Ismail Adebayo (second vice chairman), Mr Sofiyullahi Oladipo (general secretary), Mr Taoheed Alausa (first assistant general secretary) and Mr Abdulateef Giyathudeen (second assistant general secretary).

Others are Mrs Rafiat Haroun (treasurer), Mrs Sekinat Oduye-Quadr (financial secretary), Mrs Azeezat Ake (assistant financial secretary) and Mr Sulayman Elegbede (public relations officer).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…