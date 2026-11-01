Lagos moves to boost commuter safety, strengthen regulatory compliance

…targets safety compliance, vehicle and driver identification

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has unveiled a renewed enforcement drive to strengthen regulatory compliance across the state’s commercial transport sector targeting public safety.

The initiative, being executed through its Directorate of Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), is aimed at enhancing public safety, commuter security, accountability and effective enforcement of transportation standards.

Disclosing this, the Director, Public Transport and Commuter Service, Mr. Nuhman Edu, said the new framework captures a coordinated operational synergy between the PTCS, the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to him, the collaboration will address critical safety compliance gaps, including; lack of proper commuter vehicle registration, lack of vehicle body tags, stage carriage permits, driver’s badges and conductor badges among commercial drivers.

Edu explained that the synergy with VIS and LASTMA will strengthen verification of safety documents, especially during routine enforcement operations.”Where a vehicle is found to be non-compliant, enforcement or compliance procedures will be initiated strictly in accordance with extant laws, regulations, approved guidelines and established operational procedures,” he said in a statement signed by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Director, Public Affairs.

He stressed that properly identified vehicles and drivers will be traceable, a move that will enhance accountability of transport operators, aid investigation of vehicles used to commit crimes and ensure prompt resolution of commuter complaints.

To ensure effective compliance, Edu noted that the framework will clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all agencies across six key areas: verification of prescribed PTCS products and documentation; recording and documentation of vehicle compliance status; identification and documentation of non-compliance cases; initiation of appropriate enforcement or corrective measures; reporting, information exchange and data-sharing among the agencies; and referral of cases requiring further administrative or regulatory action to the appropriate authority.

The Director added that commuter safety and security remain the major motivation for regulating public transportation. He said the Ministry will engage transport unions and associations through stakeholder meetings, media campaigns and sensitization programs to help operators understand the objectives, requirements and procedures of the compliance initiative.

Edu further disclosed that the Ministry has resolved to establish continuous monitoring, evaluation and assessment of compliance levels statewide, with a clear reporting and feedback mechanism for communicating compliance gaps and emerging issues for timely resolution.