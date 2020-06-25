Lagos monarch lauds Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila’s exemplary leadership, dedication to public service

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba ‘Gbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, on Thursday, joined other prominent Nigerians and well-wishers home and abroad to felicitate Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he marked his 55th birthday, commending him for exemplary leadership, commitment and dedication to public service.

The monarch also felicitated the saluted Speaker, House of Representative, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who equally marked his 58th birthday on Thursday, June 25, 2020, describing his leadership style as sensitive, responsive and forward-thinking.

Oba Lawal commended both distinguished Lagosians for their exemplary leadership, adding that residents in the state were proud of them for their commitment and dedication in the public service.

The Oniru, in a letter delivered to the Office of the Governor at Alausa, Ikeja, described Sanwo-Olu’s birthday as a celebration of no less a ‘5-star.’

The monarch, while further commending the courageous and dynamic leadership style of the governor, noted that everyone was proud of his administration’s giant strides, just as he said that himself, the Olori Marian and the Oniru Royal Council were pleased to celebrate Sanwo-Olu’s “life and exemplary leadership today on your 55th birthday today.”

“On behalf of my dear wife, Olori Mariam and the Oniru Royal Council, I am pleased to celebrate your life and exemplary leadership today on your 55th Birthday today. I commend your courage and wish you continued success in your dynamic leadership of the city of Lagos,” Ona Oniru said.

He pledged his continued support to the administration of his former boss, saying despite his status as the traditional ruler, he would remain committed to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“You know you can always count on my close collaboration with your administration to ensure the success of the THEMES Agenda,” Oba Lawal assured.

The monarch, who also thanked the Governor Sanwo-Olu for accepting his selection to ascend the throne, wished him many more years of success in public service.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE