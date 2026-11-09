Lagos monarch appeals ruling halting coronation, seeks stay

The Olu of Oko Baba Agba in Lagos State’s Oworoshoki community, Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru, has appealed a November 6, 2026, ruling by the Lagos State High Court that halted his installation as monarch ahead of his scheduled coronation on November 16.

The monarch, through his counsel, D.A. Awosika, SAN & Partners, is also seeking a stay of execution, an injunction pending appeal and other preservatory orders to protect the subject matter of the litigation.

In Suit No. ID/9885GCMW/2023, between Prince Adeniyi Saliu and six others and the Governor of Lagos State and four others, the court granted the claimants’ application for a mandatory injunction, setting aside the nomination, appointment, approval and installation of Oba Basiru as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba.

The court also made consequential orders restraining the monarch from parading or holding himself out as the Olu pending the determination of the suit.

However, in a Notice of Appeal dated November 6, 2026, which our correspondent sighted, Oba Basiru challenged the decision, raising what his lawyers described as “substantial questions of law”.

In a statement issued on Monday by Oladimeji Olabode of Awosika SAN & Partners Chambers, the counsel said it was necessary to provide the community with a clear update on the situation and the legal steps being taken to protect its interests and traditional institution.

The statement said that while the November 6 ruling was an important development in the proceedings, the matter was being actively pursued through the appropriate judicial channels.

“Dissatisfied with the decision, HRM Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru exercised his constitutional right of appeal by filing a Notice of Appeal dated 6 November 2026, challenging the decision on grounds raising substantial questions of law,” the statement said.

It added that an application for stay of execution, injunction pending appeal and other preservatory orders had also been filed before the court.

“Furthermore, an application for stay of execution, injunction pending appeal and other preservatory orders has been filed before the Honourable Court to protect the subject matter of the appeal and ensure that the appellate process is not rendered nugatory,” the counsel stated.

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The statement argued that the law recognised the need to preserve the subject matter of litigation and prevent parties from taking steps capable of frustrating the judicial process or undermining the effective determination of an appeal.

It consequently urged all parties to respect the rule of law, exercise restraint and refrain from actions capable of disrupting the peace of the community or interfering with the orderly resolution of the matter.

The counsel also said the legal and institutional processes underpinning the establishment of the Oko Baba Agba traditional institution were being actively defended, adding that necessary steps had been taken to challenge the court’s decision.

According to the statement, the establishment of the Oko Baba Agba chieftaincy stool was not arbitrary but followed the recommendations of the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry into Chieftaincy Matters in Lagos State, chaired by Hon. Justice T. Ojikutiu-Oshode.

The tribunal, it said, considered the historical background and traditional circumstances of the community as recounted by the late Oloworo of Oworoshoki Kingdom, HRM Oba Oloruntoyin Bashir Saliu.

It reportedly recommended the recognition of Oko Baba Agba as a distinct traditional community and the elevation of the Kekeniju Opemoluwa chieftaincy title of Oworoshoki to the Second-Class Obaship stool of Olu of Oko Baba Agba.

The statement said the recommendation was followed by the relevant government approval processes, culminating in the approval and confirmation of Oba Basiru by the Lagos State Executive Council as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba.

“These developments formed the foundation for his subsequent appointment and installation,” it stated.

The council urged residents to remain calm, peaceful and united and to refrain from conduct capable of undermining the legal process.

“Our commitment remains to see the process through to its lawful conclusion and to the eventual realisation of the coronation of our Olu in accordance with the law,” the statement added.