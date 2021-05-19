Lagos Mobile Court arraigned, convicted 62,477 traffic offenders in 1yr ― Attorney-General

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Wednesday said that Mobile Courts in the state within a year, arrested, arraigned and convicted 62,477 traffic offenders.

Onigbanjo also said the state government through its Special Taskforce on Land grabbing has between April 2020 to April 2021 restored the land of 159 citizens whose land was illegally diverted by land grabbers popularly known as “Omo Onile.”

The commissioner disclosed this at the Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the 2nd Year Anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

Onigbanjo, while giving a breakdown during the period under review, said 62,477 persons had faced the law over various traffic offences, including plying the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, engaging in street trading, driving against traffic, willful obstruction as well as violation of the COVID-19 Regulations.

According to him, the Mobile Courts sit on Saturdays at different locations across the state and deals largely with violators of COVID-19 Regulations,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had also issued 954 Legal Advice during the time frame, pointing out that DPP is currently prosecuting 1,860 cases at the High Courts and Magistrate Courts, including 10 offenders who he said had so far been charged over attacks on officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA

“The Community Service Unit of the DPP during the review period (April 2020 – April 2021), also supervised 557 community service sentences.

“The community service sentences were for street trading, loitering, fighting and environmental offences,” Onigbanjo said.

The Attorney-General said a total of 159 citizens had their land restored to them from the land grabbers who illegally diverted such, said the Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers coordinated by Mr Owolabi Arole, is to hold a series of stakeholders sensitisations in six divisions of the state.

He said this was packaged to further enlighten the citizenry on the menace of land grabbing, disclosing that first was held on April 22, 2021 at Ikorodu, being one of the major areas in the state where the atrocities of land grabbers were prevalent.

On sexual offences, Onigbanjo disclosed that the state had added the names and information of 206 convicted persons in the state to the National Sexual Offenders Register, while the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team also responded to 3,831 cases of domestic violence between April 2020 to April 2021.

According to the commissioner, of the 3,831 reported cases of domestic violence, 2,629 involved adults while 1,202 of the cases involved children, even as he said a call centre number 08000333333 had been launched to respond to reports of gender-based violence while the state government would also be providing compensation and empowerment for survivors.

Speaking further, the commissioner said Public Advisory Center of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, between April 2020 and April 2021, rendered advice on 47,586 cases ranging from tenancy, pension claims, domestic violence, health matters and illegal demolition of properties.

This was just as he disclosed that the ministry’s Citizen Mediation Center (CMC) within a year, resolved 9,686 cases out of 12,358, pointing out that the Centre on April 14, 2021, successfully restored a family back into their apartment after being locked out by the aggrieved landlord for 18-days.

“The Directorate of Citizens Rights resolved 1,640 petitions covering landlord and tenant, employer-employee matters and matrimonial disputes.

“The Directorate also recovered N51,500,000 (Fifty One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) on behalf of complainants,” Onigbanjo said.

