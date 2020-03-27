Lagos might have up to 39, 000 cases of coronavirus ― Health commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said the total number of coronavirus cases in the State might be up to 39, 000.

The Commissioner who disclosed the figure at a press conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos said as scary as the figure is, it remains minute compared to outbreaks around the globe.

He, however, hinted that it could be reduced to 13, 000 cases with the practice of good personal hygiene and social distancing.

He said, “The figures may seem scary but they were small when compared to figures of outbreaks around the globe.

This is not intended to scare us but it is to emphasize to the Lagos community to adhere to instructions of the incident commander and ensure that we practice social distancing and other preventive measures.

“if we look at the timeframe between the introduction of the index case, Lagos State is nowhere near the number of cases that have so far recorded by countries like Spain, Italy, and Iran. There is something we are doing right.

Although our mathematical modeling shows that at worst-case we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos, with good personal hygiene and observing the social distancing, the figure will be reduced to 13,000. If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further,” he said.

