Lagos manages over 1,450 fire incidents, structural collapses, others in eight months

The Lagos State Government said it managed over 1,450 emergencies in the state within the first eight months of 2025, listing them to include fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

It also revealed that more than 13,700 such incidents were handled between 2008 and 2025, affirming that Lagos continues to lead in sub-national emergency management.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at a press conference held at the Bagauda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja. He announced that the state government, through the Agency and in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is set to host the National SEMA Conference 2025 from 2nd–4th October in Lagos.

Giving a breakdown of the incidents, the LASEMA boss said that since 2008, the state had responded to over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks. He added that more than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting the agency’s expanded capabilities.

“Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-national emergency management, having managed over 13,700 incidents between 2008 and 2025. These include fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

“Recent data illustrate this impact:

Over 1,450 emergencies were managed in just the first eight months of 2025.

More than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting expanded capabilities.

Over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to since 2008,” he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that targeted interventions for children since 2023 had improved survival outcomes, stressing that “these achievements highlight the effectiveness of Lagos’ collaboration with NEMA, its use of technology and training, and its emphasis on community resilience.”

On the National SEMA Conference 2025, themed “Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria,” the LASEMA boss said it would bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

According to him, the opening ceremony will feature keynote addresses, technical discussions, and cross-sector collaboration, while Days 2 and 3 will include a live simulation exercise. He explained that the exercise would demonstrate a coordinated multi-agency response to complex disaster scenarios, underscoring Nigeria’s capacity for resilience.

