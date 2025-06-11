Lagos: Man to spend 74 years in prison over N360m fraud

Lagos State High Court in Ajah has sentenced Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness to 74 years imprisonment for stealing and issuing N360 million dud cheques.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso delivered the judgment following a nine-year trial that began with Goodness’ arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2016.

Goodness was convicted on 32 of 33 counts related to fraudulent conversion of funds and issuing dishonoured cheques to a businessman, Henry Nnadike, between June and July 2015.

He received seven years for stealing, two years each on 30 counts for issuing dud cheques, and seven years on count 33.

All sentences are to run concurrently. He was acquitted on one count involving false documents.

Justice Oyefeso also ordered the convict to pay N215 million in restitution within 30 days, noting he may be eligible for a fine thereafter.

The court held that the EFCC, represented by T.J. Banjo, proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt through four witnesses and documentary evidence.