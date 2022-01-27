TWO years after the approval for the construction of a senior secondary school by the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the people of Lagos Mainland Local Government, the council boss, Hon Omolola Essien has assured residents of the district of the commencement and completion of the school project this year.

Essien gave the assurance during the 2022 stakeholders’ forum and budget presentation ceremony held at the council secretariat in Lagos

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had acceded to the yearnings of residents for the construction of a senior secondary school in the district in 2019

The council chairperson disclosed that her administration is doing its best to ensure the delivery of qualitative education, health, security and an improved condition of living to residents in the district.

She stated: “For some years, residents have been clamouring for the construction of Senior Secondary School at the Ebute Metta (West) district. The facility has been approved by our amiable governor and by God’s grace; I am assuring stakeholders and residents that the construction of the building will commence this year

“So far, my administration has constructed two standard and fully-equipped Information and Communication Technology Centres (ICT), containing 30 units of computer systems with a standby internet service and an electricity generating set located in the Eastern and Western part of the district.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Also to support tertiary education, we have sponsored the distribution of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and General Certificate Examination (GCE) forms to indigent students while over 3,000 students have been trained on ICT with emphasis on coding and animation in conjunction with the Oluremi Tinubu ICT and Capacity Development Centre (West). We have also distributed tables, chairs and writing materials to primary schools that are located within the district.”

“Also to enhance the effectiveness of the security operatives in the district, we have renovated and painted Denton Divisional Police Station, donated a Sienna space bus, 2012 model each to the Denton Police Station; Iponri Police station and Area ‘C’ command, while four motorbikes were provided to local security operatives towards boosting their operations, among other efforts.”

Traditional ruler of Otumara, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye who was also present at the presentation commended the council boss for lending her voice to the needs of the residents in the district.

He, however, urged her not to relent in her quest for a more developed Lagos Mainland Local Government.

He said, “I must commend our chairperson, Honourable Omolola Essien for speaking up to the needs of the people. We are grateful for her assurance that the senior secondary school will be built this year. We know she is a mother and a person of integrity therefore we are holding her by her promises.”