BREAKING: Drama as Lagos LP Caretaker C’ttee disowns Salako’s anointed chair

“Salako does not have the power to appoint a successor for himself under any guise”

The Lagos Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from the appointment of Mrs Ekong Dayo as the new chairman of the party in the State.

Tribune Online earlier reported Dayo was appointed by the former chairman, Kayode Salako following his resignation from the position.

According to Salako, he stepped down to contest the seat of the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 to the House of Representatives.

His resignation comes six months after he was named the party’s chairperson in the State.

In new development, the Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Mrs Oluwatoyin Shokunbi faulted the process that declared the new Lagos LP chairman saying it was “unconstitutional and illegal”.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed Thursday by Comrade Tony Masha and Hon Oluwatoyin Shokunbi.

“The Hon Shokunbi-led caretaker committee of Labour Party Lagos State makes it categorically clear that Labour Party is not a part of the purported stakeholders meeting that was unconstitutionally convened by the former Lagos State Chairman (Hon Olukayode Salako) at an event centre in Ikeja where purportedly hands over his claimed powers to on Mrs Ekong Dayo.

“The despotic video clips of Hon Salako boasting himself of having the authority to install a successor is humiliating to our dear party. Hon Salako do not have the power to do such. It is just the culture of impunity which many of these people (moles) planted to cause division in our midst

“Hon Salako does not have the power to appoint a successor for himself under any guise. The National leadership with the knowledge of the Hon Shokunbi-led caretaker committee who has been attending the national executive council meeting, could not have appointed another in an unconstitutional manner.





“We state here and now that, the Hon Shokunbi-led caretaker committee of the Labour Party Lagos is the only legitimate leadership of the party in the State,” the statement partly read.