Lagos loses N4trn annually to traffic congestion — Govt

The Lagos State Government on Friday said that Lagosians lose an average of four hours daily due to traffic congestion, resulting in an estimated N4 trillion in annual economic losses.

Speaking during a recent appearance on TVC News, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa explained that to enhance logistics coordination, ease traffic congestion, and improve road safety, the Lagos State Government announced the enforcement of an Electronic Call-Up (E-Call-Up) system, with effect from Monday, June 16, 2025, for all tankers and articulated vehicles operating along the Lekk-Epe corridor; this to reduce annual losses.

Mr. Giwa explained that all tanker and articulated vehicle drivers entering Lagos to load or offload goods must now register and schedule their movement through the E-call-up platform saying the digital system is designed to coordinate truck movements, reduce indiscriminate roadside parking, and minimise disruptions to other road users.

He attributed much of this gridlock to unregulated parking and disorderly loading and unloading activities along major logistics routes.

According to the Lagos State official, “Under the new system, tanker operators will be required to upload their Authority to Load (ATL) and pre-book assigned parking slots before arriving in Lagos.

He said the E-cal-up platform will also collect vital travel and cargo information, enabling efficient allocation of designated parking spaces, noting that the facilities will be equipped with basic amenities such as restrooms, kitchens, and electricity to ensure the comfort and safety of drivers.

Mr Giwa further disclosed that the government had approved seven dedicated truck parks along the Lekk-Epe axis to support the system’s implementation.

He emphasized that the policy is the outcome of over two years of extensive stakeholder engagement and forms a critical part of the State’s broader transportation reform agenda aimed at transforming Lagos into a smart, resilient, and Iivable city.

