Lagos local government spokespersons task Nigerians on fake news

Concerned about the menace of fake news and the dangers posed to the society, media aides to chairmen of local government in Lagos State under the aegis of Conference 57 have embarked on a crusade, calling on Nigerians, especially youths, to refrain from spreading such news on social media in view of the threat it posed to peace and stability of the country.

Chairman of the Forum, Mr Oseni Owolabi, made this appeal at a press conference, saying the body was very much concerned about the menace of fake news and the dangers posed to the society, pointing out to the recent uprising that attended the recent peaceful #EndSARS protest in the state.

According to Owolabi, who is media aide in Somolu council, the uprising, which resulted in the loss of several lives and injuries to so many others, with properties worth billions of naira either looted or destroyed was largely fuelled by the spread of fake news through various platforms.

The Forum chairman, while enjoining Nigerians, especially youths, to refrain from spreading fake news on social media platforms in view of the threat it posed to peace and stability, said the crusade being embarked upon was aimed at enlightening the masses on the negative impact of fake news across various social media platforms.

“Our major crusade in this regard is to enlighten the masses on the negative impact of fake news across various social media platforms.

“The recent uprising in Lagos State was enabled by news stories that were diabolical, manipulative and destructive to the sanctity of our basic human existence.

“We are committed to promoting policies of Lagos State in the area of orientating the masses on the need for the public to shun violence, destruction of public property and looting,” he said.

Owolabi said councils’ press secretaries were resolved to engage the people in the grassroots on the need to be objective always on matters of national importance, saying it was important for people to always look at issues without attaching political, ethnic and religious sentiments.

