Lagos local airport terminal one records 551,380 passengers’ movements

DESPITE the lockdown of the entire aviation sector for over five months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Murtala Mohammed Airport Ikeja domestic terminal One (MMA) has recorded a total of 551,380 passengers movements with aircraft movements (landing and take off) totaling 6,261 between July and December 2020 from the reopening of the airport

The terminal manager of the airport, Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, who disclosed this to journalists in his office at the airport, described passengers’ turn out as encouraging, considering the effect of the pandemic.

According to statistics released, inbound passengers recorded 270,828 while departures stood at 280,552 passengers.

3,068 aircraft landed at the airport between July and December 2020 while 3,193 aircraft took off from same airport during the period under review

Aderibigbe explained that initially passengers’ turn out at the commencement of flight operations after the ease of the lockdown was not too impressive but disclosed that it gradually picked up, especially during the yuletide

He noted that airlines last December witnessed a surge in passengers traffic but were able to manage their passengers as more aircraft were deployed to accommodate passengers

While emphasizing that safety, security and comfort of passengers remained their priority especially in complying with the Covid-19 protocols, Aderibigbe, however, added that adamant passengers were regularly forced to comply as directed by the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

Lamenting how some passengers have remained the greatest challenge the management was facing as some of them refused to cooperate with them on the protocols on ground, he noted that sanity had returned to almost every points in the nation as the pandemic has made people to sit tight on their jobs, maintaining all protocols

The terminal manager revealed that with all the facilities put in place following the outbreak of the pandemic were being maintained and with the second wave, the compliance team to the protocols have been going round to ensure that nobody was left out.

