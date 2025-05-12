Lagos LG polls: YP chairmanship aspirant officially declares for Eti-Osa seat

Chairmanship aspirant of the Youth Party (YP) for the July 12, 2025 Local Government Election in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ayodele Adio,, has formally declared his intention to contest the exercise, promising effective public financial accountability and service delivery for the people if elected into office.

The chairmanship aspirant made this promise on Monday in his address to people of Eti-Osa, including party chieftains, supporters, among others, even as expressed strong belief in not only emerging as the party’s candidate but also winning at the election, come July 12.

Adio, while promising to build his campaign and future administration, if elected, on two cardinal pillars of effective public financial accountability and service delivery, assured that there was hope yet for Eti Osa, saying that his announcement to contest the position “comes from a place of profound belief in what we can make this community become.”

“I see the roads that need fixing, the drains that overflow with the slightest rain, the heaps of waste that diminish our dignity and threaten our health. I see our young people hungry for opportunity, families worried about safety, and many of the vulnerable needing reliable care. We know, deeply and personally, the gap between the promise of Eti Osa and the reality of our daily lives.

“For too long, we have been told to manage our expectations. To accept that this is just how things are. To believe that the resources meant for our schools, our clinics, our security, our environment, can somehow vanish into thin air.

“This is not just about politics as usual. This is about our lives. This is about our children’s future. This is about whether we can trust that the money collected in our name will actually work for us.

“That is why I stand before you today, not with empty promises, but with a fierce belief in what is possible when good people decide they have had enough of the status quo. I stand here as your neighbour, a member of the Youth Party, ready to fight for the Eti Osa we all know is within reach.

“And so, Today, I announce my candidacy for the Chairman of Eti Osa Local Government Area in the July 2025 elections,” the chairmanship aspirant stated.

Speaking on public financial accountability, being his first cardinal pillar, Adio stated that lack of it remained a concrete barrier in any society, promising to ensure that public funds were “spent transparently, wisely, and only on projects and services that directly benefit the people of this local government area.”

The chairmanship aspirant said he would ensure that every single naira generated or allocated to Eti Osa would be made to serve the people of the area and not politicians or contractors, assuring that this was not a complicated dream, but “achievable when leadership is honest and accountable to the people, not just to powerful interests.”

“Therefore, my commitment to you is this: I will open the books. I will ensure that public funds are spent transparently, wisely, and only on projects and services that directly benefit the people of this local government area.

“Trust me, this is not a complicated dream; it is achievable when leadership is honest and accountable to the people, not just to powerful interests. it requires integrity and a commitment to serve, not to steal,” he said.

On the effective public services, Adio promised to ensure that everything worked to target by making sure that waste collection is effectively addressed, primary healthcare centres in the council area were places of healing, not just waiting, ensuring that that streets in the area were safer by working hand-in-hand with community leaders and security agencies “so we can sleep soundly at night.”

“It means fixing the drains before the floods come, maintaining our inner roads, and ensuring that the essential services you pay for are delivered with competence and consistency.

“The truth is that effective public service is not a luxury; it is the fundamental duty of local government. It is about competence meeting compassion to deliver tangible results that improve your daily existence,” he said.

He, therefore, urged for people’s support, saying that they should vote him so that together they could “build an Eti Osa where financial transparency is not a slogan but a reality, where public services are not a promise but a guarantee, and where every citizen feels the positive impact of their local government in their everyday lives.”

