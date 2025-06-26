Lagos LG polls: Youth Party condemns arrest threats, intimidation

The Youth Party has accused commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of intimidation and unprofessional conduct during a screening exercise, alleging that officials threatened to arrest party representatives.

The controversy erupted when LASIEC commissioners reportedly requested Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for all 20 party nominees and insisted on original copies of academic certificates during the screening process—requirements the party claims were never mentioned in the official invitation letter.

According to the chairmanship candidate, Ayodele Adio, tensions escalated when he questioned the undisclosed requirements, leading to aggressive behavior from the commissioners who allegedly yelled at the candidates and called police to remove them from the premises.

The incident has raised serious concerns about electoral fairness and due process in Lagos State’s local government elections.

Ayodele Adio, the Youth Party’s chairmanship candidate who was threatened with arrest during the incident, described the commissioners’ conduct as “completely unacceptable and undemocratic.”

“When it was time for the screening, they suddenly demanded PVCs for all our nominees and original certificates, but none of this was in their letter to us.

“When we politely pointed out that these requirements weren’t communicated beforehand, they became hostile and aggressive. They started yelling at us and threatening arrests simply for asking legitimate questions about their procedures. This is not how an electoral commission should conduct itself in a democracy.

“If electoral officials can threaten candidates with arrest for asking basic procedural questions, what message does that send to young people who want to participate in governance? This kind of intimidation has no place in our democratic process,” Adio told reporters.

The threats reportedly extended to other party candidates, including vice chairman candidate David Oyebanji and councillor candidate Jamiu Ayinde, who were also present during the screening exercise.

According to Oyebanji, the commissioners’ behaviour created a hostile atmosphere that violated basic principles of administrative fairness and electoral neutrality.

“Consequently, the Youth Party is calling for immediate action to address what it describes as gross misconduct by LASIEC commissioners.

“The party has demanded a public apology, investigation into the officials involved, and disciplinary action against those responsible for the alleged intimidation.

“The party has also requested that LASIEC provide clear, written guidelines for all future screening processes to prevent similar incidents and ensure transparency in electoral procedures,” he said.

