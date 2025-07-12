Politics

Lagos LG polls: ‘Victory is sure,’ says APC Chairmanship candidate

Sylvester Okoruwa
The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Ikoyi Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Oladunjoye says victory is certain

The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Ikoyi Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Oladunjoye, has expressed optimism for victory at the ongoing local government election in Lagos State.

Oladunjoye said this while responding to journalists on Saturday, saying, “victory is ours and we are confidence of Winning.”

The APC chairmanship candidate, while speaking shortly after voting at a polling unit at Falomo roundabout, urged his supporters to remain calm while awaiting results from all the polling units under Ikoyi-Obalende  LCDA.

