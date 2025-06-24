Lagos LG polls: Sanwo-Olu charges candidates to be fair, equitable

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, has charged candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government polls to be fair and equitable.

He stressed that doing this will make their tenure profitable and fruitful when elected.

The governor also advised the candidates not to disappoint the leaders of the party that have validated their candidacy.

The governor gave the charge at a parley held at the Lagos House on Tuesday with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and elected officials and candidates of the party in the Lagos July 12 local government polls.

Addressing leaders and stakeholders at the parley, Sanwo-olu urged the candidates not to take the opportunity given to them by the party for granted.

He said, “This is a real stakeholders engagement. We are here because our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu has given us an opportunity in Lagos.

He asked me to thank you for holding his base. Every election is local therefore don’t take anything for granted. Go and work and win the election. Let the people see the candidates they want to vote for.

If you look at us, we are united irrespective of differences in ethnic groups, religious and all, we are united. We have resolved to come together and work together.

There will be differences and issues but after the issues, we must resolve. The moment we resolved it as a party, we must come together and be united.

Let us take this back home to our communities that we have seen the governor and he has delivered Mr. President’s message.

All of us are leaders in one form or the other. Even with our uniform, it shows that we are a party that is committed and ready to work for the people.

The party has presented you therefore you must ensure you don’t disappoint all the leaders that are seated here to validate your candidacy.

This is not an election we will stay indoor. We must go out to cast our votes and wait to see it counted. It is after this, we can celebrate victory.

Go out there to engage the citizens. Go out and knock on doors. Let them know that you don’t take them for granted.

Let them know that APC is back fully. We have brought our best 57 out. Go out and campaign to the people. Let them see that APC is a validly accepted party.

There should not be any acrimony or division between the chairman and the vice chairman. I want to encourage you to go back and encourage our citizens to come out and vote for you. Let them validate you for the seat you want to occupy. Also, you must be fair and equitable to everyone. This is what will make your tenure profitable and fruitful for everyone.”

