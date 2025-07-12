Politics

Lagos LG polls: Sanwo-Olu casts vote, says exercise hitch-free

Bola Badmus
Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu casts vote in 2025 Lagos LG polls

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, arrived at his Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, and cast his vote past 11 a.m. on Saturday.

His wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who came along with him, also cast her vote immediately thereafter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, and other dignitaries.

ALSO READ: Tinubu commends Niger Delta youths, women for support

The governor, while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote, commended the electoral officials and security agencies for the way and manner the exercise was being handled, saying the election was hitch-free as people turned out to exercise their voting right.

Details later…

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu commends Niger Delta, babayemi rallies support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Northern stakeholders Pharmacists write FG, Ex-Abia Rep hails Tinubu, Two years of Tinubu Bola Tinubu Tinubu commends Niger Delta youths, women for support
Next Article Lagos residents shun exercise Low voter turnout mar Lagos LG polls as residents shun exercise

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×