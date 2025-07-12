Lagos LG polls: Sanwo-Olu casts vote, says exercise hitch-free

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, arrived at his Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, and cast his vote past 11 a.m. on Saturday.

His wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who came along with him, also cast her vote immediately thereafter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, and other dignitaries.

The governor, while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote, commended the electoral officials and security agencies for the way and manner the exercise was being handled, saying the election was hitch-free as people turned out to exercise their voting right.

Details later…

