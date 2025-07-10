Lagos LG polls: Police deploy 20,000 personnel

The police in Lagos State, on Thursday, deployed over 20,000 personnel in all divisions and area commands for the local government election in the state.

The State Police Command also assured members of the public and residents of the state of its preparedness for the forthcoming elections.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, while speaking during the Thursday Show of Force, insisted that the police had ensured that every necessary thing had been put in place to provide watertight security for the election.

The police boss insisted that the command and sister security agencies identified the three stages of the election, the pre-election, and the post-election process and had concluded preparation for the processes

He revealed that policemen had been deployed to over thirteen thousand polling units in the twenty Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state.

CP Olohundare said, “We have planned meticulously from the primaries and campaign down to the election. We are ready.

“This operational readiness is not by accident but a product of deliberate planning, interagency collaboration and stakeholders’ engagement.”

He also corrected that the earlier long hours restriction on vehicles in the state has been reduced in consideration of those who have important and genuine reasons to move.

The police had earlier announced the restriction from 3 am on Saturday to 3 pm after the election, but the police boss stated that the restriction had been reviewed and will only be between 6 am and 3 pm now

The police boss, while speaking on the collaboration with sister security agencies, said, “The military remains a critical partner and is already involved in joint operations such as marine patrol with the police to secure and protect coastal and riverine areas.

“We have made secret deployments to sensitive flashpoints across the state to ensure safety and prevent any breakdown of law and order.”

He warned politicians and their agents, who might want to foment troubles and cause violence, to desist from doing so.

He, however, denied that the state police command had been compromised by the ruling party in the state, noting that there had not been any petition against the police.

