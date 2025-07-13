Lagos LG polls: Our victory, continued endorsement of our vision for progress — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described its victory in Saturday’s local council elections as a continued endorsement of the party’s vision for progress, development, and inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

The APC chairmanship candidates defeated their counterparts from the PDP and the Labour Party across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The spokesperson for the Lagos APC, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, expressed gratitude to the people of Lagos for their overwhelming support and trust.

According to him, the victory is a testament to the enduring relationship between the APC and the great people of Lagos.

ALSO READ: ADC to Tinubu: Where have you been in the last five days?

He also commended the dedication, discipline, and unity of purpose demonstrated by the party’s candidates, members, and campaign teams throughout the electoral process.

He added, “Most importantly, we thank the good people of Lagos who turned out in large numbers to reaffirm their belief in our agenda of sustainable development and people-centered governance.

“This victory further strengthens our commitment to delivering good governance, efficient service delivery, and robust infrastructural and social development in every Local Government Area and Local Council Development Area in Lagos State.

“The Lagos APC remains humbled by this mandate and will continue to strive tirelessly to justify the trust reposed in us. As we move forward, we urge all residents to stay engaged, united, and hopeful, as we build a greater Lagos together.

“Once again, we say a profound thank you to all Lagosians. Your unwavering support over the years has been the foundation of our progress, and we remain resolute in our dedication to serving you better.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE