Lagos LG polls: LASIEC writes INEC for guidance over three LP factions

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for guidance over the emergence of three factions within the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the July 12 local government elections in the state.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum held in Ikeja on Thursday, the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), revealed that the commission had received invitations from three separate LP groups to monitor their primaries, prompting the agency to seek clarification from INEC.

“Today they (the LP) invited us, unfortunately, it’s just a faction of the Labour Party that invited us. On our records, we have three factions with different sets of names, and because of that, we had to forward a letter to INEC for advice, and we are awaiting (a response on) that.

“Without that, we cannot participate in any primary. And this, we had intimated each faction.”

Okikiolu-Ighile explained that the commission could not observe the LP primary because of the unresolved internal crisis.

“We have three sections of the Labour Party. We have now written to INEC to advise us on what faction we should interact with. Because of that, we did not attend the primaries of that sect of the LP, because we cannot entertain three sections of a party. That’s why we were not there today,” she added.

Despite the internal divisions, she confirmed that the Labour Party had indicated its intention to participate in the elections.

“The LP party will participate. They have shown their intention to participate. What I just stated was to explain one of the reasons we were not at their primaries,” she stressed.

She disclosed that 19 registered political parties would be participating in the upcoming elections.

“We have 19 registered parties (participating in the LG elections),” she said.

LASIEC also confirmed that it would observe the Peoples Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party primaries scheduled for Saturday.

“The PDP, we have their letter indicating that their primary is on Saturday, as well as the SDP. By God’s grace, we will attend, only as observers,” it said.

She said the commission had already monitored the All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship primaries last Saturday.

“So, we were at ACME (APC secretariat) last Saturday, and all our EOs were at different wards where the councillorship primaries took place. At primaries, we just attend as observers, we don’t have any advice, we don’t have anything to tell them but to observe that a primary has taken place,” she said

The stakeholder forum, with the theme ‘Enhancing a Credible and Inclusive Local Government Elections in Lagos’, was attended by traditional rulers, market leaders, youth representatives, and political party members.

Meanwhile, civil society group ‘Enough is Enough Nigeria’ has raised alarm over legal and procedural concerns surrounding the July 12 election.

In a Thursday statement, EiE expressed “deep concern over the unfolding issues surrounding the forthcoming 2025 Local Government elections in Lagos State, particularly regarding the legal basis of the election timetable and the lack of transparency.”

While commending LASIEC for complying with the 90-day notice provision, EiE’s Senior Media Associate, Tosin Adeyemi, warned that the commission may be in violation of federal law.

“The 92-day interval between the notice and the election date appears to satisfy LASIEC’s internal legal framework,” the statement read.

However, it noted, “Section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates that State Independent Electoral Commissions, including LASIEC, must adhere to the same procedures as those governing elections into Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory.” According to Section 103(3) of the Act, such elections must occur between 150 and 30 days before the expiration of current officeholders’ tenures.

“With the current tenure of Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Lagos State due to end on July 27, 2025, the lawful election window, per the Electoral Act, is between February 25 and June 25, 2025. The announced date of July 12 falls outside this legal window,” EiE stated.

The group also criticised LASIEC’s unilateral release of election guidelines, noting that the Inter-Party Advisory Council had condemned the commission’s failure to consult political stakeholders.

They called for the immediate publication of the revised LASIEC Law and demanded clarification on the legal standing of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who appointed members of the Commission, should ensure they are abiding by their sworn mandate,” the statement added.

