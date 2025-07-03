Lagos LG polls: Invest in your future, vote for APC —Party’s stakeholders tell electorate

Ahead of the July 12 local council elections in Lagos State, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the electorate to vote for the candidates of the party, stressing that a vote for the APC, is an investment in their future.

Leaders of the party in Lagos, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; state chairman of APC, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi; chairman of the campaign committee, Hon. Babatunde Balogun; members of the GAC, Senator Ganiu Solomon, Prince Rabiu Oluwatoyin, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDG, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulure, Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, and other chieftains of the party, gave the charge at the Lagos West 1 mega rally held at the Ifako-Ijaye mini stadium on Wednesday.

They encouraged the public to vote and embark on a house-to-house campaign and vote massively for the party’s candidates.

Addressing party loyalists, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hazmat, appealed to the electorate not to disgrace the president and other leaders of the party.

He said, “Our party is a good one. All we need to do is to ensure that come July 12, we don’t disgrace our leader. Let us come out with our PVCs and vote for our candidates.

“The President has done fundamental things for the country. In Lagos State, we are also doing well. There is no state in Africa that has a railway; it’s only Lagos State.

“Let us all vote for all 57 candidates. Lagos West 1 has 18 local governments, and that is why we are here to mobilise and talk to our people about what the president and the party have done. We are a party of the people. So let’s go out to support our candidates.”

State Chairman of the party, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, appealed to members and supporters of the party to invest in their future by voting for the candidates of the party in the July 12 elections.

He also appealed to them not to dismiss the campaign as just another show, urging them to let it translate into votes for the party and its candidates.

He said, “This election, we are not taking it for granted. We are here to introduce our candidates to the public to solicit their votes and support for the July election.

“I want you to solicit on our behalf and urge them to mobilise and invest in a very prosperous future. They should invest their vote to improve the development in the state.

“They should use their votes to invest in tomorrow. You have seen what the president is doing to turn around the economy positively.

“You can see the amount of federal road and railway services across the nation. You can see what the president is doing to encourage balance.

“You can see what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing in Lagos State. Lagos State has been turned into a construction site. You can see the turnaround in the education sector. Lagos State has one university, but Sanwo-Olu has brought two other universities, and many more are coming.

“Today, we present to you 57 chairmanship candidates that will improve on what the party has done so that what we are witnessing at the federal and state levels will be replicated in abundance at the grassroots.

“This is the promise of our party to you. Vote for us, and as you do that, God will continue to bless you in abundance.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman of the Campaign Committee, Hon. Babatunde Balogun, reiterated his plea to the chairmanship and councillorship candidates to reconcile with all aggrieved aspirants who lost out in the party primary election held in May.

He said, “For the umpteenth time, I want to appeal to all our chairmanship and councillorship candidates that reconciliation is not over. You have to remember all those aspirants that lost our during the primary elections. Try and bring them into the polls. Don’t be arrogant to them for us to win together. Please try and head this warning. Reconcile with them.”

Speaking on the essence of the gathering, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said it is to mobilise for support and deliver victory for the party on July 12.

The speaker tasked Lagos West senatorial district 1 electorate on the need to achieve one million mark votes at the council polls.

He said, “The essence of our gathering here today is to ensure we deliver on July 12. I want to urge you all to mobilise and encourage other people in the community to come out en masse to vote for the APC. Let us all go out and work for the party. We cannot afford to throw away the baby with the water because the water itself will be useful.

“The other party that is contesting with us is in disarray. There is no umbrella in Lagos State. All opposition parties are dead and buried. APC is God’s own party.

“APC is the only party that can deliver on what Nigerians want. We can’t destroy what is good, so lets unite and use our PVCs to sustain the APC in power.

“On this local election, we expect nothing less than a million votes. To achieve this, lies in our hands, and I’m sure it is achievable.”

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goal, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, urged each voter to mobilise at least 10 voters to the polling unit on election day

She added, “This is a grassroots election. Development starts from the grassroots; if there is development in your community, it will spread to the entire local council. You have seen the party’s candidate, we are hopeful they will have a positive impact on our community. Therefore, come out en masse on July 12 with your PVC to vote for all the party’s candidates.

“Get your PVC ready ahead of the day to correct any errors that is observed on it. On election day, pick it up and go out to vote for the APC. Let every one of us go to the polling unit with at least 10 voters. If we do this, victory is assured.”

“A member of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Senator Ganiu Solomon, urged the electorate to surpass the vote recorded during the last local council elections.

Member of the House of Representatives, Hon James Faleke said, “APC in Lagos is the ruling. Those in the coalition are confusionists. They don’t have the interest of the masses at heart. Don’t mind them. Lagos will continue to excel. There are structures in Lagos that you cannot see elsewhere. Let’s go out and vote on July 12, and APC will continue to win.”

Ace Fuji star King Saheed Osupa energised and spiced up the gathering with his hit numbers to the delight of the people.

