Lagos LG polls: Ikeja leaders back Prince Ilo with N5.5m nomination form

Ahead of the local government elections scheduled to hold across Lagos State on 12th July this year, traditional rulers and community leaders in the Ikeja area of the state have pledged their support for Prince Adeyinka Ilo by purchasing a N5.5 million nomination form for him to contest the chairmanship seat in the council.

The Regent of Ikeja, Prince Adekunle Apena, made this known on Tuesday at his palace during the official declaration of the aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apena affirmed the support of community leaders in Ikeja, alongside other stakeholders, for Prince Ilo to succeed the incumbent chairman, Hon Mojeed Balogun, who is also a son of the soil. He appealed to APC chieftains to recognise Ilo as the party’s flag bearer for the upcoming local government chairmanship poll.

“We, the community leaders in Ikeja, along with other stakeholders, have resolved and insist on supporting our own son of the soil, Prince Adeyinka Ilo, to succeed the current chairman, Mojeed Balogun, who is also a son of the soil in Ikeja.

“We are appealing to the party members and chieftains to consider our plight and anoint our candidate for the local government election.

“That’s why the community contributed money to purchase the nomination form for him, to show our support for his aspiration,” the traditional ruler said.

The Oluwo General of Ikeja, Chief Lateef Oluwaseyi, in his remarks, also appealed to APC leaders to give Prince Ilo the mandate to become the party’s flag bearer during the upcoming council election in the state.

Chief Oluwaseyi, while expressing his support, described the LG chairmanship aspirant as a tested and trusted individual, adding that everyone would be “comfortable working with him for development, just like the current chairman.”

“He is tested and trusted. We know him and his roots, and we will be comfortable working with him for development, just like the current chairman. That’s why we are urging the party stakeholders to anoint our candidate,” he said.

Also speaking, the Akeweje of Ikeja, Mrs Munirat Ibraheem, urged the ruling APC to give Prince Ilo the opportunity to be the party’s flag bearer, assuring that the chairmanship aspirant would perform well if given the mandate to become the council chairman.

A community leader, Alhaji Olusola Coker, who also spoke at the event, stated that Ilo would be the best candidate to represent the party in the upcoming local government election. He described Ilo as the people’s choice, adding that the aspirant would work in line with the legacy of his predecessor and follow the development trend in Ikeja Local Government.

Mr Peter Izuchukwu, the representative of the Igbo Community in Ikeja, expressed his group’s full support for Ilo’s ambition to become the council chairman.

“We are in full support of his ambition. We know him and trust him, as he will continue the good work of his predecessor,” he said.

The LG chairmanship aspirant, Prince Ilo, thanked the community leaders, chiefs, and other groups for the trust and confidence they had in him, demonstrated by their purchase of the nomination form for his candidacy. He assured them that he would not let them down.

He stated that his priorities would focus on development and infrastructure, promising to fulfil them if given the mandate.

Ilo also urged everyone to fully support the ruling APC to ensure total victory in the election in July.

“I assure you that I will not let you down. My priorities are mainly based on development and infrastructure, and I promise to fulfil them if given the mandate.

“And I urge you all to support our party to the fullest to ensure total victory during the election in July,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE