‎Lagos LG polls: Hon. Bambam sparks momentum with cash, campaign boost for APC

‎With just hours to the Lagos local government elections, Honourable Bamidele Atoyebi, also known as Bambam has fired up political momentum in Apapa, delivering campaign materials and financial support to APC candidates in his constituency reaffirming his commitment to grassroots politics.

‎Speaking during a brief visit to his ward on Friday, Hon. Bambam stated that his gesture was part of a longstanding tradition of supporting his constituency, especially during crucial electoral periods.

‎“I came to my ward against tomorrow as my usual gesture to support my people, we’ve been doing it, so I have to also do it specifically to motivate my constituency in Apapa Ward 1 and Apapa Iganmu, which is Constituency 2.” he said.

‎He noted that the support included both funds and campaign materials to help mobilize party supporters and ensure a coordinated strategy going into the polls.

‎“We donated money and campaign materials to strategize against tomorrow,” he added.

While addressing newsmen, Hon. Bambam emphasized that his intervention was carried out in his capacity as the convener of the BAT Ideological Group a platform rooted in the principles of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He explained that the gesture was not only to support the APC ahead of the elections but also to underscore the importance of electing leaders who will bring good governance to the grassroots.

“As convener of the BAT Ideological Group, we align with the President’s vision of progressive governance,” he noted. “The president believes in delivering people-centered leadership. With funds being disbursed directly to local councils, he expects to be elected chairmen and council officials to make judicious use of resources for legacy infrastructure and people-oriented projects that bring government closer to the people.”

Breaking down the financial support, Bambam said: “we donated N500,000 to each constituency chairman. Constituency 1 Chairman received N500,000, same as Constituency 2. We also gave N250,000 to all the councillors in Constituency 1, since they are five in number, each got N50,000. For Constituency 2, where there are seven councillors, we donated N350,000. Each also received N50,000.”

About 20,000 campaign materials from T.shirt to cap, to sticker, to banners among others were also donated.

‎Party supporters say the gesture is timely and motivating as the APC looks to maintain its grip on local councils across the state.

‎The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has confirmed that all is set for the polls, with security agencies on alert.

‎The elections are expected to be keenly contested, with the APC looking to retain its dominance across the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

‎Hon. Bambam’s involvement is seen as a significant morale booster, particularly in the Apapa axis, where voter turnout and party cohesion are often decisive factors.

